No. 3 Clemson Drops Defensive Battle to No. 5 Georgia

Charlotte, N.C. (ClemsonTigers.com) – James Skalski finished with a game-high 14 tackles as the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (0-1) held the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) to just three offensive points, despite falling 10-3 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium to open the 2021 season.

The Tigers’ defense held the Bulldogs to just two plays of 20 or more yards from scrimmage and forced two turnovers. Baylon Spector picked off JT Daniels for his first career interception and Jack Maddox recovered a muffed punt for Clemson.

Clemson was led offensively by wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who finished the game with six catches for 110 yards, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was 19-for-37 with 178 yards passing.

Ngata recorded his first career 100-yard game.

The lone touchdown of the contest came in the second quarter when Uiagalelei threw his first career interception to snap his interception-free streak of 128 consecutive passes, which Georgia’s Christopher Smith returned 74 yards for a touchdown.

Clemson got the board with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard field goal from B.T. Potter.

Mario Goodrich joined Skalski in double-digit tackles with 12, including seven solo stops.

Clemson will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 11, when the Tigers hold their home opener at Memorial Stadium against South Carolina State. Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be honored at halftime of that contest in advance of his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction in December.

