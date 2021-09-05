SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early Saturday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new details on Sunday in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County.

SLED says Hampton County dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. where he told dispatchers that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

According to the release, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene while EMS coordinated medical air transport of Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby says the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to lead the investigation and SLED personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2:41 p.m. with Lowcountry regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m.

Crosby says SLED agents worked throughout the night and into Sunday morning collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, interviewing witness and following up on potential leads.

Authorities say a black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Murdaugh was processed and towed from the scene to a police impound lot for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time and SLED is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois

Latest News

“If that group of petitioners didn’t stay united, we wouldn’t be standing here today...
‘We owe it to them:’ Summerton community unveils three historical markers
The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say...
Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen
wis
FIRST ALERT - Big changes start Monday, with a return of the heat, humidity and storms
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline