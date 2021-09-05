Gamecocks lead Eastern Illinois 29-0 at half

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks drew first blood in the Shane Beamer era when Zeb Noland kept a drive alive during a third-and-long scramble for a first down before finding Nick Muse standing in the middle of the field on the goal line for a four-yard touchdown reception. The Gamecocks then converted on the two-point conversion as Muse punched it in.

#Gamecocks get on the board 1st. Zeb Noland 4yd td pass to Nick Muse play is being reviewed. — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) September 4, 2021

Later in the first quarter Noland found Jaheim Bell for a three yard score putting the Garnet and Black ahead 15-0.

In the second quarter Noland continued rolling hitting Josh Vann on a 12 yard slant for his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Gamecocks up 22-0.

At the end of the second quarter the Gamecocks struck pay dirt again when Noland hit Zaquandre White to put Carolina up 29-0.

Noland went 10 for 17 passing in the first half for 95 yards and four touch downs and zero interceptions.

The Gamecock’s special teams unit blocked 2 punts in the first half.

