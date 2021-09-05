SkyView
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) – Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FIRST ALERT - Big changes start Monday, with a return of the heat, humidity and storms