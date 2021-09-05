FIRST ALERT - Big changes start Monday, with a return of the heat, humidity and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It was nice to have a break from the heat and the humidity, but it returns as we start the workweek.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Another cool/chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s in several areas

The dry conditions along with low humidity will continue through the day today

Monday (Labor Day) will bring a return of the 90s and higher humidity values.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

First Alert Weather Summary

The weather will be gorgeous with low humidity for at least one more day, changes arrive for the start of the workweek.

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a few more clouds. The humidity is just a little higher as the high pressure system moves east.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

As that high moves east we see more of a southern flow that brings in more humidity. It will be warmer too. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s .

A front will move over the state Monday. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours for your Labor Day.

Actually, we will keep a slight chance of a shower in the forecast through the end of the week.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

An area of low pressure close to Central America has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

Hurricane Larry, is located in the central Atlantic and is a major hurricane, expected to move pretty close the Bermuda this week. At this point, it is no threat to the US.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A little more humidity.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

wis (WIS WEATHER)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.