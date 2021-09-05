SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Big changes start Monday, with a return of the heat, humidity and storms

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It was nice to have a break from the heat and the humidity, but it returns as we start the workweek.

wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Another cool/chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s in several areas
  • The dry conditions along with low humidity will continue through the day today
  • Monday (Labor Day) will bring a return of the 90s and higher humidity values.
wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

First Alert Weather Summary

The weather will be gorgeous with low humidity for at least one more day, changes arrive for the start of the workweek.

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a few more clouds. The humidity is just a little higher as the high pressure system moves east.

wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

As that high moves east we see more of a southern flow that brings in more humidity. It will be warmer too. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s .

A front will move over the state Monday. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours for your Labor Day.

Actually, we will keep a slight chance of a shower in the forecast through the end of the week.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

An area of low pressure close to Central America has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

Hurricane Larry, is located in the central Atlantic and is a major hurricane, expected to move pretty close the Bermuda this week. At this point, it is no threat to the US.

wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A little more humidity.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

wis
wis(WIS WEATHER)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for infant boy from Georgia
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - A touch more humidity Sunday - Warmer early next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/3/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/3/21
Kevin Arnone's September 2nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's September 2nd Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/2/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/2/21