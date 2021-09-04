SkyView
Sources: Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

Sources tell Live 5 the person shot was Alex Murdaugh.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby says the request for SLED to investigate the incident was made by the Hampton County Sheriff.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

