Saluda Co. man urges everyone to get vaccinated before dying from COVID

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One Saluda County woman is speaking out after her husband died from COVID-19.

She says his dying wish was for her to tell everyone to get vaccinated.

So she did just that at his funeral and the video of that moment has been shared hundreds of times.

Christy Mills says her family of five got COVID and the only one who was unvaccinated was her husband.

They buried him on Wednesday, a week and 2 days after he tested positive.

Christy and Glen Mills, who she called “Honey”, were married for 43 years.

She says she got the vaccine, but he didn’t because he was afraid of an unknown side effect down the road.

She says on his deathbed he mustered up the energy to tell her one thing, to tell everyone they knew to get the vaccine.

At the funeral, she stood in front of his casket with her children and said “we all got COVID but the only one we’re burying is Honey, the only one who was unvaccinated.”

“I just wanted to share our experience,” Christy said. “This isn’t what you’ve seen in the media. It’s not slanted, it’s real, it’s true what happened in our family.”

She posted the video on Facebook and it’s been shared hundreds of times and viewed by thousands.

Christy says she’s also received dozens of calls from people who say they were on the fence but decided to get the vaccine after hearing her story.

The church the Mills family attends will be hosting a vaccine clinic on September 9 in Glen memory.

Christy Mills says even after her husband died from COVID, she has spoken to people who still won’t get the vaccine.

