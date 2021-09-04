My Take: American troops return home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our men and women who have courageously fought on the battle lines in Afghanistan for 20 years are now home.

For 20 years, troops witnessed the bloodshed, chaos, and death caused by a war sparked by the 9/11 attacks.

For 20 years, troops worked to bring security and governance to Afghanistan.

And for 20 years, their service and sacrifice kept Americans and Afghan allies safe.

The war in Afghanistan cost more than 24-hundred families their loved ones and left more than 20-thousand service members hurt.

For troops who deployed, the war led to trauma, injuries, mental health struggles, and strained family lives. The government must act and ensure our troops and their families receive the proper care.

So what happens now?

We don’t know yet what the consequences of the events in Afghanistan will be.

The biggest challenge now is assuring the country does not again become a threat to the security of America.

In the meantime, We should take special time and effort to talk with and appreciate veterans of Afghanistan and other theaters of war.

Celebrate them for helping us to spare our lives. And to all who serve and who have served, we say “thank you for your service”.

Have a safe and Happy Labor Day weekend.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

