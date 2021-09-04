‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for packed Top 5 matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of college football fans hung around Romare Bearden Park, wearing their team’s colors, hours before the big Saturday evening showdown between top 5 teams Clemson and Georgia.

It was a celebration, of sorts, for college football.

At the start of the 2020 season, fans were not permitted to gather, and spectators were not allowed inside the stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, college football returned to Charlotte.

No. 3 Clemson is set to play No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.

Fans poured into uptown Charlotte early Saturday, some as early as 5 a.m., to tailgate, and to be on hand for the iconic ESPN’s College GameDay.

“It’s great to be back with everyone,” said Clemson Superfan Johnny Malibu. “I’m very excited for both fanbases to come together. We all get to come into the stadium together and have a great time.”

Clemson and Georgia fans mingled at Romare Bearden Park to cheer on their teams early, and to listen to GameDay hosts Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack breakdown their game, and other big college football games.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Georgia coach Kirby Smart made guest appearances, as did defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, a Georgia fan, who drove a Georgia-Clemson painted car.

“It’s great to have college football back and it is great to have a big matchup,” Georgia fan Trey Robinson said.

The consensus among the fans was that the scene Saturday was a sense of normality.

That fans can congregate and fill the stadiums like it was before the pandemic.

“With COVID, it’s tough,” said Clemson Superfan Peter Rowan, AKA MVPeter. “It’s great to see everyone out here. We miss the fans. I miss being here. I’m so excited we have this opportunity to be back in the stadium and to get Bank of America Stadium rocking again.”

Saturday’s game is the opener for both Clemson and Georgia – and both have high expectations.

Clemson fans believe they will win with their defense and quarterback play of D.J. Uiagalelei, replacing NFL’s No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020 and made it to the College Football Playoff’s semifinals.

“The reins are off and it is on now,” Clemson fan Paul Keisler said. “It’s going to be a full-capacity stadium and everyone here is jacked up. It’s going to be a great day, like the old days in Death Valley. It’s going to be Death Valley Charlotte.”

Georgia hits the field with quarterback JT Daniels, and a smash-mouth defense.

The Bulldogs beat Cincinnati last year in the Peach Bowl.

“This is exciting,” Robinson said. “This is probably the most hype we’ve had going into the season. We are going to be really good this year.”

