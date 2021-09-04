FIRST ALERT - Low humidity for the weekend before it returns by Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather for today and Sunday will be awesome for any of your Labor Day plans. We’re expecting low humidity, sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity and 90s return next week as well as afternoon storm chances.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

A cooler start today with mid 50s. We’ll warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon with low humidity and sunshine

Dry weather will continue for Sunday with a few more clouds and a touch more humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s

Monday (Labor Day) will bring a return of the 90s and higher humidity values as well as an afternoon storm chance (20%)

First Alert Weather Summary

A cool start for many out there with temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll warm things up as we go into the afternoon into the mid 80s. It will come with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It looks great for football in Columbia for the USC game and in Charlotte for the Clemson game as well. Clear skies and a comfortable evening expected for kickoff!

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a few more clouds. The humidity is just a little higher as the high pressure center moves east bringing more of a southerly wind for Sunday.

Monday-Thursday of next week will features upper 80s to low 90s with sunshine and clouds. Here’s the deal though, it will be much more humid, so it will feel like the mid 90s. Also, there is a 20%-30% chance for afternoon showers and storms each day.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

An area of low pressure close to the Yucatan Peninsula has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

We now have Major Hurricane Larry, which is located far out in the Atlantic and is no threat to land. This system is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next few days.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today More sunshine with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable with upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A little more humidity.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

