SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

8 Lexington One schools have now moved to remote learning

(KEYC News Now)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Eights schools in the Lexington One School District will be temporarily shifting all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning.

Centerville Elementary School, Pleasant Hill Middle School, and Carolina Springs Middle School are the latest schools in the district to announce that students will be learning remotely from September 7 until September 10.

Students are tentatively scheduled to shift back to face-to-face learning on Monday, September 13.

On September 2nd, the district announced that Carolina Springs Elementary, Forts Pond Elementary, and Gilbert Elementary will transition from face-to-face instruction to e-learning until September 13.

On September 1st, the district announced that White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School would also be transitioning from face-to-face instruction to e-learning until September 13.

During this e-learning period, students will be expected to continue participating in e-learning activities and completing work given to them by the teachers.

Class schedules are expected to be normal.

Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Tuesday, September 7 from 12–1 p.m., at the CES bus loop.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families

Latest News

Saluda Co. man urges everyone to get vaccinated before dying from COVID
Saluda Co. man urges everyone to get vaccinated before dying from COVID
Saluda Co. man urges everyone to get vaccinated before dying from COVID
My Take: American troops return home
Lexington Two School District passes temporary emergency mask mandate
Lexington Two School District passes temporary emergency mask mandate