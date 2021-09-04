8 Lexington One schools have now moved to remote learning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Eights schools in the Lexington One School District will be temporarily shifting all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning.

Centerville Elementary School, Pleasant Hill Middle School, and Carolina Springs Middle School are the latest schools in the district to announce that students will be learning remotely from September 7 until September 10.

Students are tentatively scheduled to shift back to face-to-face learning on Monday, September 13.

On September 2nd, the district announced that Carolina Springs Elementary, Forts Pond Elementary, and Gilbert Elementary will transition from face-to-face instruction to e-learning until September 13.

On September 1st, the district announced that White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School would also be transitioning from face-to-face instruction to e-learning until September 13.

During this e-learning period, students will be expected to continue participating in e-learning activities and completing work given to them by the teachers.

Class schedules are expected to be normal.

Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Tuesday, September 7 from 12–1 p.m., at the CES bus loop.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.