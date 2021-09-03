Woman wanted for pulling gun on man at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a man in a gas station parking lot.

The incident occurred on August 24 at the 8500 block of Two Notch Road.

According to reports, a woman and a man got into an argument while inside the store. The woman continued to yell at the man as he walked out of the store before pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot him.

Officals say the woman then got into her car and left the scene. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.