Woman wanted for pulling gun on man at gas station
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a man in a gas station parking lot.

The incident occurred on August 24 at the 8500 block of Two Notch Road.

According to reports, a woman and a man got into an argument while inside the store. The woman continued to yell at the man as he walked out of the store before pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot him.

Officals say the woman then got into her car and left the scene. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

