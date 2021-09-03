W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Midlands high school mourns the loss of a student-athlete.

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.

“We are saddened about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “Donadrian Robinson, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, died unexpectedly Saturday. Donadrian was a member of the W.J. Keenan Raiders football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff at W.J. Keenan. The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school tomorrow to provide counseling, assistance, and support as needed.”

On yesterday, the WJ Keenan Family suffered a lost, as one of our student-athletes passed away. We’d like to offer our condolences to the family and football program. Please keep them in your prayers. Thank you for all of the messages and kinds words. — WJ Keenan Athletics (@wjkeenanraiders) August 29, 2021

A source close to the program tells WIS the student-athlete fell ill at home and died at a local hospital.

The team has been in COVID-19 protocols for the last two weeks. Monday marks their first practice since being placed in quarantine.

The Raiders football team held a meeting this morning. The team is grief-stricken but holding up the best that they can at this time.

WIS is told they want to press forward to honor his legacy. The young man that died was a Raiders football leader.

And the current senior leadership is “getting stuff together to remember their teammate.”

Dutch Fork Football responded to the W.J. Keenan Athletics Twitter page:

We understand this pain all too much. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the @wjkeenanraiders family, the family of the student-athlete, an all those impacted. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ISQBLjMrf0 — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) August 29, 2021

Keenan hopes to play Dreher this Friday at home.

W.J. Keenan held a memorial for Robinson during their first football game of the season.

