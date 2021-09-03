COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Columbia, Friday, September 10.

The Tunnel to Tower race honors the life of Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who ran in 60 pounds of gear from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the twin towers — giving up his life to save others.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation aims to carry on the legacy of heroism and courage that Siller and so many others first responders displayed on September 11, 2001.

WIS is remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice by highlighting some of the local heroes in our own community. Click here to support our everyday heroes, register or donate to the Tunnel to Towers 5K.

Donations and fundraising from the 5K go towards helping our nations injured and fallen first responders, military heroes and their families. The race takes place, Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Center.

