SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Record number of kids in SC ICU with COVID as fear of Labor Day spike looms

Record number of kids in SC ICU with COVID as fear of Labor Day spike looms
Record number of kids in SC ICU with COVID as fear of Labor Day spike looms(Adam Mintzer)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the start of college football season in South Carolina happening at the same time as a third-day holiday weekend in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts are concerned things can get worse.

“We will have a further uptick with the universities opening up. We will have a further uptick with the schools not having masks on and creating an enormous number of cases. And then, we will have Labor Day travel on top of this. So yes, there will be a further uptick,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht the Chair of the Department of Medicine for Prisma Health Medical Group.

Medical experts are already concerned about the rate of new cases in South Carolina.

The Palmetto State is leading the county in new daily COVID-19 infections when population size is taken into account, according to The New York Times.

The state has eight children on ventilators with COVID-19 and 17 total in critical care, according to the SC Children’s Hospital Collective.

And according to a model from the University of Washington, South Carolina is projected to lose about 2,000 more people to the virus by the end of the year.

Dr. Albrecht said reports of cases peaking in other states are not what is likely to happen in South Carolina.

“It is peaking at a way too high level and it is not peaking in the southeast and the deep south that just have a larger contingency of people who can be infected,” he said.

Albrecht explained hospitals are starting to see older people come in sick with COVID-19 again, often infected by younger people.

“We will go up this is how it works,” he said.

For those who are vaccinated and want to enjoy the long weekend, he says it’s hard to completely eliminate the risk of contracting the virus. However, he said if someone who is vaccinated wants to gather indoors with other vaccinated people without a mask, the spread is low and can be made even lower if people attending the event are typically cautious about potentially being exposed to COVID.

However, he said being in a crowded arena with people yelling and screaming, is risky even for vaccinated people. Therefore, he suggests masking up if someone is determined to go to a game this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families

Latest News

Pentland has fulfilled his assignment obligation at Fort Jackson and is preparing to move to...
Former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty in assault case set to move to next duty station
Former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty in assault case set to move to next duty station
Former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty in assault case set to move to next duty station
Patten was a standout at Lower-Richland High School and a three-time Super Bowl Champion.
Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver dies in motorcycle crash in Richland County
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and low humidity for the next few days