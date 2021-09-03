SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

President Biden visits Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida destruction

The federal government is continuing to provide aid to communities in need of relief from the storm.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden took in the grim reality of Hurricane Ida’s destructive force from the air on Friday.

Minutes later, he heard from local officials in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Biden said, “We’re not going to leave any community behind. Rural, city, coastal, inland. And I promise to have your backs until this thing gets done.”

President Biden’s visit to Louisiana comes a day after Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy lead a bipartisan letter to Biden asking for disaster relief funding. The legislators said Hurricane Ida caused historic damage, and mention the damage done by this storm is on top of damage done by five other named storms that hit the state in the past year.

Before Biden’s visit, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave an update on the federal response in Louisiana.

“Our federal government said we’d be ready to respond to this massive and catastrophic storm, and we were,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas, whose department oversees FEMA, said people and equipment were moved to the Gulf ahead of Ida’s landfall.

He also said meals and water were available for people forced from their homes and that the government continues sending fuel in to avoid shortages.

“Just as we were there before and during the storm, we will be there long after to help the impacted individuals, families, and communities in their recovery,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas and FEMA continue to recommend people stay away from communities that are still flooded for their own safety.

FEMA has a resource page for those who need a wide range of information related to Hurricane Ida recovery.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
A large law enforcement presence responded to the riot at around 8:25 a.m..
2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families

Latest News

SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston
Texas abortion law can lead to ‘copycat’ bills in states like SC
Experts say Texas abortion law may lead to “copycat” bills in conservative states
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for law expanding access to Naloxone
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for law expanding access to Naloxone
The city requires pre-k, elementary and middle school students to wear masks at school.
SC Supreme Court hears cases on mask mandates in schools