Police responding to incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are responding to a reported incident at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have been called into assist the situation.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.