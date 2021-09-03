SkyView
Police responding to incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

This is a developing situation.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are responding to a reported incident at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have been called into assist the situation.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

