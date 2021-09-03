SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

Latest News

A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
Robert Anderson
Missing Sumter County man found dead
A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi