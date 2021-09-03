SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a...
New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.(CNN Newsource)
By NICK PERRY
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & Clouds with lower humidity into the weekend!