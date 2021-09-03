Lexington Two School Board approves temporary mask mandate

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two’s Board of Trustees has approved a temporary emergency mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors.

The policy will be effective from September 3 until October 31. It was approved by a 5-2 vote during a special called board meeting Thursday.

Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask, barring an approved medical exemption, while on district property, on district transportation, or while attending a district-related activity or event.

Anyone without a mask will be provided one.

Last week, the SC Department of Education announced that masks would once again be required on school buses. That measure went into effect on August 30.

In just the first three weeks of the 2021-2022 school year, more than 2,000 Lexington Two students already have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine, the district says.

“Having this temporary measure in place will keep schools in session and reduce the likelihood of classroom, grade level, and/or school closures due to quarantine numbers,” Dr. Wade said.

The superintendent hopes the measure will support district families by not forcing them to adjust work schedules or commitments due to a school’s unexpected move to temporary remote instruction. Four district schools already have been placed on such temporary instruction due to high numbers of positives and quarantines.

Board members agreed Thursday to discuss the temporary mask measure intermittently between now and the October 31 expiration, to provide an opportunity for the superintendent to share changes in quarantine numbers, which are affecting school closures, and consider any possible adjustments.

“We want our students in school and we want them to be actively engaged in their learning,” Dr. Wade said after Thursday’s meeting. “We can only ensure they are engaged when they are physically in our classrooms with their teachers and peers.”

