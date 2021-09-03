Furry Friend Friday - Anastasia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Anastasia! Anastasia is a 3-month-old Domestic Long Hair kitten waiting to be adopted. Anastasia has been getting overlooked for adoption.

As you can see, Anastasia looks a bit different from other kittens. She has a genetic eye condition that has resulted in a painful ulcer in one of her eyes. She does have two eyes, the other is just covered by what is referred to as a corneal adhesion. She has an appointment to see the eye specialist this Wednesday to address the eye. In the meantime, we are looking to find her forever family that can see her for the beautiful, loving kitten that she is. She is super cuddly and loves to run and play!

Right now, Anastasia has a reduced adoption fee! Pawmetto Lifeline is holding a “Kitten Palooza” through tomorrow, September 4. All of the on-site cats and kittens have an adoption fee of just $25 which includes their spay/neuter, microchip with free registration and up-to-date vaccines. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.

“At Pawmetto Lifeline, we want to make sure that all of our pets are getting homes for life when they are adopted,” said Maria Wooten.

Kittens are playful, entertaining and adorable but do require a lot of your attention. They are very curious about the world and love to climb, chew and get into all sorts of things.

“One of the best things you can do to keep your kitten entertained and occupied is to adopt them in pairs. In the long run, they are better socialized pets,” said Wooten.

Pawmetto Lifeline has plenty of kittens for you to choose from. Whether you adopt one, two, or even three kittens, you can’t beat the price and you’ll get the satisfaction of knowing that you saved a homeless pet.

