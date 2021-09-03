SkyView
FIRST ALERT - A taste of Fall for your Labor Day weekend, and plenty of activity in the tropics.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weekend will bring a nice break from the high humidity we have had in place for most of the summer. We are less than a month away from the official arrival of Fall 2021.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • A cool/chilly start to the weekend as temperatures drop to the Upper 50s in several areas
  • The dry conditions along with low humidity will continue into Sunday
  • Monday (Labor Day) will bring a return of the 90s and higher humidity values.
First Alert Weather Summary

The weather will be gorgeous for the next couple of days.

Tonight we dip down to 59 as the lower humidity levels and clear skies allow our temps to drop a little more. Highs are back into the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It looks great for some football in Columbia for the USC game and in Charlotte for the Clemson game as well.

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a few more clouds. The humidity is just a little higher as the high pressure system moves east.

As that high moves east we see more of a southern flow that brings in more humidity. It will be warmer too. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours for your Labor Day.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

An area of low pressure close to Central America has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

We now have Hurricane Larry, which is located southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next several days. At this point, it is no threat to land.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Saturday: More sunshine with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A little more humidity.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

