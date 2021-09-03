First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and low humidity for the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the lower humidity today through Sunday, because it comes back Monday with a few afternoon storms possible too.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Dry conditions through Sunday with sunshine and clouds.

· Down into the low 60s again tonight and Sunday morning too!

· A few showers possible for Labor Day, but only a 20% chance. It will be more humid.

· A few showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain. More humid too.

First Alert Weather Story:

The weather will be gorgeous for the next couple of days. We’ve got low humidity as a cold front has pushed south of the region and a large high pressure system over the Great Lakes will keep us clear and keep dry air in place. Expect Highs today to be in the mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. It will be a great evening for some football tonight with temps near 80 at kickoff.

Tonight we dip down to 61 as the lower humidity levels and clear skies allow our temps to drop a little more. Highs are back into the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It looks great for some football in Columbia for the USC game and in Charlotte for the Clemson game as well.

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a few more clouds. The humidity is just a little higher as the high pressure system moves east.

As that high moves east we see more of a southern flow that brings in more humidity. It will be warmer too. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours for your Labor Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday also have a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics.

An area of low pressure close to Central America has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. There’s another wave that’s just south of the Cabo Verde Islands that also has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days as well.

We now have Hurricane Larry, which is located southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next several days. At this point, it is no threat to land.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

Today: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: More sunshine with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. A little more humidity.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

