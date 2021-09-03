SkyView
Darlington man charged, accused of financially exploiting elderly victim

Cecil Williamson, Jr.
Cecil Williamson, Jr.(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man was arrested after authorities say he financially exploited an elderly victim.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Cecil Williamson, Jr., 70, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

According to a press release, the AG’s Medicaid Financial Control Unit (SCMFCU) investigated the case after receiving a referral from the facility where the victim resides.

Authorities allege Williamson, Jr., acting as the victim’s power-of-attorney, made multiple unauthorized and improper banking transactions from the victim’s accounts, sold the victim’s property and used other funds from the victim for his own personal benefit.

The victim was reportedly a resident of the Oakhaven Nursing Center in Darlington at the time.

The SCMFCU will be prosecuting the case under its patient abuse jurisdiction, which covers abuse, neglect and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living or nursing home facilities.

Online records show Williamson, Jr. was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center the same day of his arrest on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

