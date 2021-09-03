Missing Sumter County man found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Sumter County man has been found, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the body of Robert R. Anderson, 34, was located Thursday afternoon.

Anderson was reported missing on August 30 after loved ones said they had not heard from him and he didn’t report to work.

Officials say that foul play is not suspected. However, an investigation is continuing.

Immediate family members were notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

