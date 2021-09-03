SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Missing Sumter County man found dead

Robert Anderson
Robert Anderson(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Sumter County man has been found, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the body of Robert R. Anderson, 34, was located Thursday afternoon.

Anderson was reported missing on August 30 after loved ones said they had not heard from him and he didn’t report to work.

Officials say that foul play is not suspected. However, an investigation is continuing.

Immediate family members were notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

Latest News

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.
Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver dies in motorcycle crash in Richland County
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested Tyrique Jermon Williams, 21, and...
Police: Man slashed in face by machete-wielding assailant
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,032 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Friday
Cecil Williamson, Jr.
Darlington man charged, accused of financially exploiting elderly victim