Former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty in assault case set to move to next duty station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A former Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty of assaulting a Black man in a viral video is set to move to his next permanent duty station.

On Friday Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis issued what is said to be his final statement in response to the conduct of Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jonathan Pentland.

Michaelis wrote:

“The Richland County trial is complete. We are the nation’s Army and we continue to value and strengthen our shared trust with our local communities. Soldiers are trained to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and adhere to the Army values. They are also held accountable when they do not.”

Pentland was found guilty on August 23. A judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.50.

RELATED STORY | Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video

Michaelis said Pentland has fulfilled his assignment obligation at Fort Jackson and is preparing to move to his next permanent duty station.

More Related Stories

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.