Teen injured in single-vehicle collision in Chapin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A teen has been injured in a single-vehicle collision in the Chapin area.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Peace Haven Road.

A 17-year-old male was driving a Ford Mustang when he crashed, according to Highway Patrol.

The teen was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

