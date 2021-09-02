SkyView
‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

