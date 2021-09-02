SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Griffin was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark shorts in the area of Sausage Lane...
Deputies capture man who fled scene in Lexington County
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel