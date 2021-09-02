Richland One keeping mask mandate despite Supreme Court ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One has announced that they will continue to enforce a mask mandate despite today’s ruling by the Supreme Court.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement regarding the decision saying:

“This afternoon (Thursday, September 2), the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a ruling against the City of Columbia’s ordinance which mandates that students and staff at elementary and middle schools within the city wear masks.

We hoped that the Court would have rendered a ruling that is more protective of our youngest and most vulnerable students who are not vaccine-protected at this time.

While today’s ruling spoke to the city’s ordinance, there is still another case before the Court. Pending that ruling, Richland One’s Board Policy ADD (Face Covering) will remain in effect.

Our priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our students and staff.”

This statement comes after the Supreme Court has struck down the City of Columbia’s mask requirement for students and staff in all daycares, elementary, and middle schools.

