SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead, two injured in two-vehicle collision in Richland County

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured two others.

The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. on US 21 near Fairlawn Court.

Officials say a 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling south on US 21 when it lost control, went left of center, and struck a 2012 Nissan SUV.

The driver of the sedan was transported by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also transported by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say

Latest News

Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Teen injured in single-vehicle collision in Chapin
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Teen injured in single-vehicle collision in Chapin
Teen injured in single-vehicle collision in Chapin