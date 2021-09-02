One dead, two injured in two-vehicle collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured two others.

The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. on US 21 near Fairlawn Court.

Officials say a 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling south on US 21 when it lost control, went left of center, and struck a 2012 Nissan SUV.

The driver of the sedan was transported by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also transported by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

