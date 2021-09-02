SkyView
Missing Sumter girls located, 2 men face delinquency charges

Cameron Chase Breazeale and Jerry Bernard Lawrence
Cameron Chase Breazeale and Jerry Bernard Lawrence(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two teen girls reported missing after running away from their residence last week were located safe in the Upstate and two men are charged in connection, officials say.

According to officials, police followed information linking Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, to an individual in Oconee County. Authorities in Oconee County were then able to find the girls at separate locations Wednesday night.

Both girls are safe and were placed in a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.

Officials say Cameron Chase Breazeale, 18, and Jerry Bernard Lawrence, 19, both of Seneca, are each charged by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and were booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Police say one of the girls is acquainted with one of the two men and ran away in a similar manner last year. Officials say she made arrangements for an unidentified adult to pick up them up from their Sumter residence Friday morning and transport them to Seneca where the two males lived.

According to officials, the girls were able to hide from law enforcement in Oconee County before they were successfully located Wednesday.

Sumter Police are continuing an investigation and are working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

