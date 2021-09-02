McMaster expected to make ‘major infrastructure announcement’ Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure announcement’ Thursday morning, the governor’s office said.

McMaster will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall and state business leaders for the announcement.

The announcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Interstate 26 East, just off Exit 129. SCDOT personal will be on-site to direct drivers to the event.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.