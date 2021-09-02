Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policies

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is updating its Emergency Department visitation policies in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department lobby.

Officials say once patients receive an Emergency Department room assignment, one visitor is allowed for non-COVID-19 patients. Parents and/or guardians are allowed to accompany patients under the age of 18 in the lobby. Visitors must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted.

