Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

