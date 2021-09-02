Coroner to give update on twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside of daycare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin infants were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is providing an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday. WIS will carry those updates live.

Not seeing a live stream? Click here.

RELATED STORY | Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.