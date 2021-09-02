SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured

Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with kidnapping, aggravated assault against a household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.(Roswell Police Department)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KCBD) - A chase from Roswell, NM to Carlsbad, NM, ended with a convicted murderer under arrest and a kidnapped woman recovered safely. The chase ended after the vehicle he was driving ran out of gas. The man has been out of prison on parole for six months after serving 17 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Orlando Martinez Flores, 33, was at a home in Roswell when a domestic disturbance occurred. Around 10:20 a.m., Roswell Police were called and were told Flores was arguing with his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her and another woman. The witness said he ordered his ex-girlfriend into a car against her will. He then drove away from the house.

A Roswell police detective spotted the car and tried to pull Flores over, but Flores refused to stop. He continued to refuse to stop when other law enforcement tried to pull him over. He drove the car throughout Roswell before heading south out of town on U.S. 285.

Police say it took Flores a little more than an hour to drive the 85 miles from Roswell to southwest of Carlsbad. The chase ended when Flores’ vehicle ran out of gas on N.M. 137.

The kidnapped woman was not injured and Flores was taken into custody.

Flores has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with kidnapping, aggravated assault against a household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

In addition to the charges filed by RPD in connection with Wednesday’s series of events, Flores was served with an existing arrest warrant for a previous parole violation regarding his parole in a case in which he pleaded guilty to a 2003 first-degree murder charge in Carlsbad. For that crime, Flores served a little more than 17 years in prison before his release in March of this year.

Flores is being held at the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Latest round of P-EBT on its way to South Carolina families
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make a ‘major infrastructure...
SC Gov. to use federal funds to widen I-26 from Columbia to Charleston

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday - Anastasia
Furry Friend Friday - Anastasia
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and low humidity for the next few days
Kasey Marie Brooks
Kasey Marie Brooks
Lexington Two School Board approves temporary mask mandate
Richland One keeping mask mandate despite Supreme Court ruling