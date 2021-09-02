SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clarendon Co. District 2 parents, students prepare to return to virtual learning

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County District Two parents are busy making arrangements to stay home with their children after the district announced it will be returning to remote learning for a week due to COVID.

Superintendent Shawn Johnson announced yesterday that all the schools will be closed for the week of September 6.

It’s the first school district to return to remote learning district-wide.

One parent said she’s glad the district is returning back to remote learning.

“They weren’t ready to go to school, to begin with,” Amanda Connolly said. “My son is in first grade and has been quarantined twice and they’ve been in school for two weeks. I just don’t think they’re ready to start. If masks aren’t mandatory, they shouldn’t be there.”

RELATED STORY | Clarendon School District Two moving to virtual instruction

The superintendent said the decision to go virtual was out of an abundance of caution, but would not elaborate.

School officials say all the teachers will be reporting to the building for live virtual instruction.

In a letter, the superintendent warned parents that the students must join virtual sessions or they’ll be considered absent.

Each school in Clarendon County District Two has been instructed to provide schedules for parents and/or guardians.

District-wide, 38 students and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say

Latest News

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from...
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Looking ahead to sunshine and lower humidity for part of your holiday weekend