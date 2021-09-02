Clarendon Co. District 2 parents, students prepare to return to virtual learning

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County District Two parents are busy making arrangements to stay home with their children after the district announced it will be returning to remote learning for a week due to COVID.

Superintendent Shawn Johnson announced yesterday that all the schools will be closed for the week of September 6.

It’s the first school district to return to remote learning district-wide.

One parent said she’s glad the district is returning back to remote learning.

“They weren’t ready to go to school, to begin with,” Amanda Connolly said. “My son is in first grade and has been quarantined twice and they’ve been in school for two weeks. I just don’t think they’re ready to start. If masks aren’t mandatory, they shouldn’t be there.”

The superintendent said the decision to go virtual was out of an abundance of caution, but would not elaborate.

School officials say all the teachers will be reporting to the building for live virtual instruction.

In a letter, the superintendent warned parents that the students must join virtual sessions or they’ll be considered absent.

Each school in Clarendon County District Two has been instructed to provide schedules for parents and/or guardians.

District-wide, 38 students and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

