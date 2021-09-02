SkyView
Chapin teen killed in single-vehicle collision

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Hill High School student has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in the Chapin area.

According to officials, the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Peace Haven Road and Holly Bickley Road.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the individual involved as 17-year-old Jackson M. Harper of Chapin.

Harper was a senior at Spring Hill.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

