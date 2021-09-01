SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Researchers at the World Health Organization have their eyes on a new coronavirus variant called mu.

It was designated as a variant of interest (VOI) this week after first being found in samples at the beginning of the year, according to the WHO website.

“Since its first identification in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and in Europe,” according to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

Overall, cases of the mu variant have dropped globally, but officials are concerned that its “prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has consistently increased.”

The weekly update says the newly classified variant is being monitored.

The mu variant is not as worrisome to the WHO as the highly contagious delta variant which makes up the majority of cases now sweeping the United States.

Delta is a variant of concern (VOC), a level above a VOI.

According to the WHO, a VOI becomes a VOC when one or more of the following changes happens:

  • An increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology
  • An increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation
  • A decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics

Up to this point, available vaccines have been largely effective against all COVID variants, but that could change with each additional variant.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington reopened following fatal collision
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University

Latest News

A physician with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the...
SC health dept. doctor warns of ‘perfect storm’ for COVID-19 infection in children
Wood Elementary School temporarily moves to remote learning
Aerial views of Grand Isle, La. following Hurricane Ida.
Wednesday federal response to Ida
White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from...
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan