Wood Elementary School temporarily moves to remote learning

(WAVE 3 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District Two has announced that Wood Elementary School will be temporarily shifting students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning.

This will take place from the week of September 2 to September 15.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction on Thursday, September 16.

School-related clubs, activities, and/or events for that week have been canceled. These activities will resume when students return to the school campus for in-person classes.

District leaders say this decision is based on the impact of COVID-19 on students, staff, and school operations, as well as the challenge of securing substitutes.

The decision is also tied to the school’s percentage of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus, as well, as the percentage of students and staff who are also quarantined.

Teachers will be sending parents and/or guardians information about instructional expectations during remote learning.

For remote learning FAQs for parents and students, click here. For technical assistance during remote learning, click here.

Free student breakfast/lunch meals are available for drive-thru pickup at Wood Elementary from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 2; Tuesday, September 7; Thursday, September 9; and Monday, September 13.

Bus delivery of meal bundles also will be offered starting Friday, September 3, between roughly 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as outlined below.  We will share information on bus routes for Wood, as soon as they are available, by BrightArrow, on the school website, and on social media.

Several days of breakfast/lunch meals for the weekdays will be distributed over each of those pickup days.

Bus Meal Delivery Schedule

  • Friday,  September 3: Breakfast/lunch for Friday and Monday
  • Monday, September 6: Closed Labor Day
  • Tuesday, September 7:  1 breakfast/lunch
  • Wednesday, September 8:  1 breakfast/lunch
  • Thursday, September 9: 1 breakfast/lunch
  • Friday, September 10:  1 breakfast/lunch
  • Monday, September 13:  1 breakfast/lunch
  • Tuesday, September 14: 1 breakfast/lunch
  • Wednesday, September 15: 1 breakfast/lunch

