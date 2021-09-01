White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction

SkyView
White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning through September 10.(WDBJ7)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Thursday, September 2 White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning through September 10.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, September 13. There will also be no school-related clubs, sports, activities and/or events during this time.

In a statement issued by Lexington One Superintendent Greg Little, and principals of both schools, it states:

“We made this decision based on the school’s percentage of students and staff who are positive, as well as the high percentage of students and staff who are also quarantined. For these reasons, we will temporarily move all students to e-learning from September 2–10. Again, we will tentatively shift back to face-to-face learning on Monday, September 13.”

