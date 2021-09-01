SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two infants found dead inside vehicle, RCSD investigating

(Gray News)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two infants inside of a vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Looking ahead to sunshine and lower humidity for part of your holiday weekend
Two infants found dead inside vehicle, RCSD investigating
Two infants found dead inside vehicle, RCSD investigating
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
Dominic Brown's September 1st Forecast
Dominic Brown's September 1st Forecast