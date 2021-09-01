SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order

Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Officers were called to 669 Highway 544 around 6:35 a.m. and made sure the property was evacuated upon arrival, according to a report from Horry County police.

Just over a half hour later, CCU sent out an alert asking to avoid the area of Founders Drive and Highway 544 until further notice due to “police activity in the area.”

A Circle K employee told police he took a phone call from someone who asked for his name. The person then told the employee, “there are several bombs located inside the store,” the report stated.

According to police, the employee quickly got everyone out of the store and called 911.

Horry County police’s bomb squad, criminal investigation division and command staff responded to the scene.

Officials say no bombs were found. Police have yet to release any suspect information.

Around 8:50 a.m., CCU said police cleared the incident and told students they could resume normal activities.

The incident caused traffic issues in the Conway area, as Highway 544 between Highway 501 Business and Myrtle Ridge Drive was closed to traffic as police investigated.

A shelter in place order was also issued for students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Current, Patriots Hollow, The Wren, and those living in off-campus housing on Highway 544.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington reopened following fatal collision
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from...
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths Wednesday
Deputies say the suspect stole a video camera the church uses for streaming.
Investigators seek identity of man involved in church burglary
The expansion will give the hospital the capacity to provide emergency care to more than 65,000...
Prisma Health announces plans for $15.7 million expansion