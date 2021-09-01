Prisma Health announces plans for $15.7 million expansion

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital announced plans for a $15.7 million expansion of its Emergency Department.

The expansion will add 13,000 square feet to patient care areas and provide enhanced technology and will add 13 new patient rooms and will give the hospital the capacity to provide emergency care to more than 65,000 patients a year.

“Prisma Health is committed to the healthcare of the Sumter, Lee and Clarendon communities,” said Jean Meyer, the hospital’s interim chief executive officer. “This expansion follows nearly $50 million in previous investments by Prisma Health that include major infrastructure upgrades, new equipment and the recruitment of new physicians representing a variety of specialties.”

“We would not be able to grow and expand like this alone,” Meyer added. “Being part of the largest health system in South Carolina allows us to continue to make these enhancements and be a truly full-service hospital.”

The Tuomey Hospital Emergency Department was designed to accommodate 43,500 patients a year but routinely averages closer to 53,000 annual visits, hospital officials say.

“We are very excited about this project,” said Tuomey Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Susan Gaymon. “It will offer better patient flow, a quicker triage process and should drive wait times down significantly.”

“We have the only emergency department in several counties,” Meyer added. “We want people to come to Tuomey not simply because we’re close by but because we offer high-quality healthcare and minimal wait times.”

Architectural plans are being finalized, and the hospital hopes to hold its groundbreaking next summer. The project will be completed in two phases, with the new construction planned to be completed by summer 2023 and the complete renovation of existing spaces by spring 2024.

