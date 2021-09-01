North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WIS/AP) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened, and will share more information once it’s available.

