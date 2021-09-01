SkyView
North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.(Source: Raycom images)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WIS/AP) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened, and will share more information once it’s available.

