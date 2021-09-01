SkyView
Police: One student killed in shooting at high school in Winston-Salem, suspect on the run

Police are actively investigating what happened and will share more information once it’s available.
Authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Mount Tabor High School in Winston...
Authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem.(Source: WXII)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – A student was shot and killed at a high school in North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

The report of a shooting happened around 12:07 p.m. at Mount Tabor High School.

Police said a School Resource Officer reported that a student was injured in a shooting and the shooter was still on the loose.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the student was taken to Wake Forest Baptist where they were pronounced dead.

“Please pray for the family who lost their son today, and also pray for all of our students in our community,” Thompson said.

The student was identified as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown following a shooting on school property.

Thompson said emergency responders entered the school looking for the suspect and any victims.

One student was located with a gunshot wound. Police said no other children were injured.

Police say there is believed to be no additional threat to Mount Tabor High School, but the shooter left the school and is still on the run.

Officials say the shooter is believed to be a student at the school.

“We are doing everything we can to get the suspect in custody,” Thompson said. “That is our commitment and our priority at this time.”

Police secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened. Authorities said many schools in the area were on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. They stressed there has not been another incident.

The lockdowns at those schools have been lifted.

Parents were told to pick up their children at the Harris Teeter. Later in the afternoon, a “disturbance” was reported that was initially referred to as a shooting. Officers came back later and said there has not been confirmation of a second shooting.

“Our primary concern is the safety of all of our children,” Thompson said. “We have another family who won’t be able to huge their child tonight.”

A tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Charlotte field office said special agents have responded to Mount Tabor High.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper later released a statement about the shooting, saying in part: “Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.”

This was the second shooting at a North Carolina high school this week.

A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another student following a fight at New Hanover High School in Wilmington on Monday.

The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment.

