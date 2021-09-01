SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University

Latest News

Lexington Co. Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
In this March 4, 2021, file photo the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security fence at...
AP sources: Intel shows extremists to attend Capitol rally
Virginia candidates take center stage at a candidate forum just weeks before voters will start...
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school