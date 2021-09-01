Global manufacturer investing $3M to relocate in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A global manufacturer of mining and aggregates equipment, parts and services, plans to invest $3 million to relocate within Richland County.

Metso Outotec announced plans to relocate its pump manufacturing operations to 1041 Ponderosa Point Drive, located at I-20 and Highway 215. The company has operated a facility off Two Notch Road in Richland County since 2006.

The move will create 13 new positions, and Metso Outotec will retain 82 jobs from its existing operations.

“The company’s decision to change locations but stay within Richland County is a testament to our workforce and community,” said Paul Livingston, Richland County Council Chair.

Metso Outotec will lease and retrofit an existing 42,000-square-foot shell building for its new location, set to open in December. Planned improvements to the property include an open office environment, a state-of-the-art overhead crane system and logistics capability, as well as a paved entrance road to the facility.

“This new location will provide much enhanced transportation access, which is key given increasing volumes through the Port of Charleston and our evolving customer base. Additionally, we see a positive environmental impact, with significantly less commute time for our team members,” said Jack Spitler, pump operations manager for Metso Outotec.

