SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gray Television partners with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - WIS TV’s parent company, Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help “Lift Up Louisiana.”

Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including WWNY...
Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including WWNY and WNYF in Watertown, have partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.(WWNY)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell said. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington reopened following fatal collision
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Metso Outotec, a global manufacturer of mining and aggregates equipment, parts and services,...
Global manufacturer investing $3M to relocate in Richland County
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school
White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from...
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order